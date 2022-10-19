Why I prefer slim ladies to thick ladies - Don Jazzy opens up

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Renowned Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally called Don Jazzy, has opened up on his ideal kind of woman.



In a recent interview, the music executive opened up on his taste for slim ladies as compared to curvy ladies.



The popular music executive was the guest on Chinasa Anukam’s podcast, “Is This Seat Taken?”, where he spoke about several interesting topics, including his craze for 'slim thick women.'



The Mavin Records boss added that what usually drives him wild about some slim girls is the nature of their cute bulging arses.



According to him, he used to think that slim ladies didn’t have butts, but over time, he realized that it was a fake narrative.



Don Jazzy also maintained that slim ladies suited him better in bed as compared to the thick ones which he described as 'excess baggage.'



“You’ll be feeling like they probably do not have ass. There is ass there. What do you want to do with the excess on the big ones? It will just be there,” he stated.



Don Jazzy's marital life



Don Jazzy, sometime in April 2021, disclosed that he was married to a UK-based model and writer, Michelle Jackson, almost 19 years ago.



The marriage, according to him, was short-lived as they parted ways barely two years after.



Disclosing why the marriage didn’t work out, the Mavin boss said it was mainly because of the fact that he made music a priority instead of family.



“I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and f**ked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music. Music became priority instead of my family.



“We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and f**k it up again. So I’m taking my time,” he wrote in an Instagram post.



Watch the interview below:







