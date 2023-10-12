Why I pleaded with God not to give me a girl child - Real Warri Pikin

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin, has disclosed that she begged God not to bless her with a girl child, prior to getting married.



She explained that she did not want a girl child because of her childhood experience.



According to the mother of three, she thought raising a female child would be very difficult.



However, looking back, she has expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with two wonderful daughters.



Speaking on how she has been faring so far, with regard to playing the motherly role, Real Warri Pikin said she couldn’t be more proud of herself.



The comedienne made this known while celebrating her daughters on the '2023 International Day of the Girl Child' via her Instagram page on Wednesday.



She wrote: “Happy International Day of the Girl Child to my Daughters and to Every Girl child out there. Before I marry, na so I dey beg God make im nor give me girl pikin’ because I dey reason say to train girl pikin too hard and dey very complicated based on one or two things I see growing up.



"Boom! God dash me 2 because im see wetin I nor see den. I am sooooo damn proud of myself so far. Dear God, please continue to give me the grace to mother them for you Amennnnnnnn”.



