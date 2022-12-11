Why I joined the formation of pressure group 'Arise Ghana' - Rex Omar

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Legendary highlife musician, Rex Omar known in real life as Rex Owusu Marfo has said that current happenings in Ghana will affect the present and future generations if not curtailed.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the Ghanaian singer disclosed that things are not going well in the country under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Rex Omar made these comments to support the reasons why there was the need for him and other well meaning citizens to come together to form the pressure group known as Arise Ghana.



He said as seen by MyNewsGh.com “Arise Ghana is an amalgamation of different political parties, different CSOs and different groupings who have come together as first and foremost Ghanaians.



“We feel that in this country things do not auger well and as a pressure group we had to bring the attention of the youth and unite them in order to put pressure on the government so that the things that are not going well will be done properly,” he added on Kastle FM.



“Looking at what’s happening there was the need for us to come together and put pressure because what’s happening will affect the current and future generations so there is the need to put a stop to it,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.