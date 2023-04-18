Why I didn't pay tribute to my late son on 'Timeless' album - Davido

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Popular award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, has disclosed why he chose not to include a tribute to his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke in his fourth studio album, "Timeless."



The album, since its release, has received mixed reactions from some fans and social media users.



While some are banging to the new tune, others claim it did not meet their expectations.



Some critics were expecting that the album will somewhat be centered on the singer's deceased son, however, he decided to make it more fun.



But responding to questions about why he did not sing about his the pain of losing his son, Davido said his main goal was to release a classic album with no emotions attached.



At a press conference in Lagos, he maintained that fans who have followed his 12-year career can attest that he has always been a cheerful person.



Davido continued by saying that if any melancholy songs were to appear, they would be part of a completely other production because he never intended to combine them.



