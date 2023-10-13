Why I did a rendition of Freddy Meiway’s ‘Zoblazo’ – Sefa explains

Music of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa, has revealed why she did a rendition of legendary Freddy Meiway’s ‘Zoblazo’.



According to the Ghanaian singer, she decided to make the song more relatable to the current generation with a little bit of Afrobeats and Amapiano.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he said, “Zoblazo is a song that when I was growing up I used to listen to it a lot because I’m the kind of person who loves to dance with music. Since I loved that song I just wanted to add a little bit of a twist to it and not take anything away from the song because the song is already perfect.



“But we’re making it more relatable to our generation with a little bit of Afrobeats, and Amapiano so it’s just a creative idea that came to mind.”





According to Sefa, Freddy Meiway agreed to feature in her rendition because he fell in love with its uniqueness.



“Legendary Freddy Meiway agreed to it because he loved the song after listening to it even before doing his verse on the vibration song”.