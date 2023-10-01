You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 01Article 1854137

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Why I demanded sex before collaborating with Simi – Brymo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (10)

Listen to Article

Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as 'Simi' Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as 'Simi'

Singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, popularly known as Brymo, has described his sex-for-music request from a female colleague, Simi, as an “artistic pursuit”

Brymo sparked controversy after he revealed in a voice note he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he demanded a sexual relationship from Simi in lieu of a music collaboration.

This didn’t sit well with Simi’s husband, singer Adekunle Gold, who warned him to “stay away” from his wife and “stop disrespecting” his family.

However, in a recent interview with TVC, Brymo defended his sexual advances towards the “Tiff” singer describing it as “an artistic pursuit.”

He said, “One day I was somewhere and I met Adekunle Gold, I was just like, ‘Oh! Gold.’ The first time I was ever meeting him. And he requested a collaboration… When he came to me, I just said flatly, ‘Oga, I’m not doing any collaboration right now.’

“Two weeks after, Simi came. I didn’t know they [Simi and Adekunle Gold were together]. I’m sure you all know about Falz. He took the fall that I was supposed to take. I was the target… But I’m a smart guy.

“When I saw her [Simi], I said no features except I am laying with the woman I am working with so it can really be intense. Did she not sleep with Adekunle Gold? Is that not why the music is extra good? But she said no, and I was like okay, bye-bye, and then she left.

“She wasn’t the only one I proposed it to. But guess what? I’ve made music with seven women. I didn’t sleep with anyone of them.

“After that incident, I’ve recorded songs with four women. We didn’t even have that [sexual] conversation at all. We just made music. So, it wasn’t about me asking for sex for collaboration. No, no, it wasn’t about that. For me, it was an artistic pursuit.”

Comments:
This article has 10 comment(s), give your comment