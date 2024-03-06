Why I decided to join NDC - Rex Omar

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), who is also a politician, Rex Omar has opened up about what went into his decision to indulge in politics and join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, he joined the NDC not to enrich himself, but to contribute towards the betterment of the country.



He stated that coming from a creative arts background, he wanted to get involved in politics to contribute to policy formulation to benefit the industry as the government seems to pay less attention to their plight.



Speaking in an interview with Joy 99.7 FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Rex Omar disclosed why he decided to get involved in politics and join the NDC.



“I do politics of conviction. I did not join NDC because I was expecting somebody to give me something. I joined it because I thought it was the best vehicle to develop this country. I haven't gotten any political appointment anyway.



"I have not been given money or contract. I have not pursued those things. And whatever I was doing, I was pushing in such a way that there would be an enabling environment created for as many musicians as possible to be able to operate. So that is the reason why I decided to just get involved [in politics] so that I can help policy changes to be able to have an impact on the total creative economy too,” he said.



Rex Omar is a known affiliate of the NDC who has joined various demonstrations to express his displeasure with the Akufo-Addo-led government.



He has been campaigning for the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, on several occasions ahead of the general elections.



SB/OGB