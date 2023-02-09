Why I chose my wife over other women – Prophet Kofi Oduro

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

There are various reasons why people make the decisions they do, but hearing about love-related concerns is frequently fascinating.



The love story of Mr. and Mrs. Oduro, can be referred to as "love brewed in the Alabaster box."



Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministry, claimed that he required a partner with whom he could easily connect, laugh around with, and have a positive influence on their offspring.



The enthusiastic preacher claims that his goal since childhood, when he first observed problems in the marriages of most pastors, was to marry a friend.



In a conversation about his marriage with Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom on the Talklife TV show, Dr. Oduro recalled occasions when he and his wife would arrive home but would remain in their car for three hours or longer before stepping out.



Again, he recounted how he had to fight for his love 'Dede Rita' when many were against him for marrying someone from a Krobo tribe.



Prophet Oduro said that was the period he knew he had to fight for his better half the more because he did not like the tribal remarks people were making about his love.



He claimed that because he and his wife crack jokes around, make fun of one another, and go about their daily lives together, he gets everything he wanted in a woman from her.



To put it briefly, Prophet Kofi Oduro claimed he wed Rev. Mrs. Rita Dede Oduro because "I needed someone I could easily connect with."



He advised Christians to pray before selecting a life partner because, in his opinion, the person you end up with has the power to either make you or break you.



He said that his wife was not one of the ten ladies he had prayed to choose from, but he ultimately chose her because the Lord had directed him to do so.