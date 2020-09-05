Music of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Why Ghanaian men don’t like my ‘Posti Me’ song - Akwaboah explains

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah

Ghanaian artiste, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known within the music circles as Akwaboah Jnr, has explained the main reason why Ghanaian men don’t like his hit song, Posti Me to Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show.



In his view, men are not bold to flaunt their girlfriends openly and on social media as the theme of the song underlines and this is causing many problems in their relationships already.



“I did a challenge on social media asking the guys to post their girlfriends in a video and send it to me via my social media handles and to my surprise, no guy was bold enough to post his lady. That should tell you that they are not cool with the song.



"Imagine what the song is saying to a man who has three or four women. How can such a man post one woman out of the three or four? One guy called me complaining that I shouldn’t have done that song because it was going against him," he said.



Akwaboah further added that he did not know 'Posti Me' was going to be this huge.



“I was not expecting it to get this far but I guess Ghanaians like the song and keep pushing it for me. I have other great songs I will be releasing this year and I want Ghanaians to stay tuned for it,” he said.









