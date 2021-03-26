You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 26Article 1215907

Entertainment of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Ewes are trending on Twitter

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The song speaks about negative attitudes and the need to rid ourselves of them The song speaks about negative attitudes and the need to rid ourselves of them

Ewes are trending on Twitter! Lol! Actually it’s the hashtag Ewes and it's because of the latest release by Musician Denning Edem Hotor popularly known as Edem.

The latest banger which features Jah Phinga, Keeny Ice, Worlasi, and Bino Ayoni was announced by the musician on his Twitter handle, early today and already fans are going frenzy.

Titled ‘Ewes”, the song has lyrics that promote togetherness and love for one another.

It also preaches against envy and hatred for one another.

It's purely an Ewe rap song, fused with English and the reception has since been massive.

Tweeps have already taken to Twitter with the hashtag #Ewes is taking over with many of these tweeps commending Edem for the lyrics of the song while others are lauding Edem’s style.

Here are a few of the tweets below:






















Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment