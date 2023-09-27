Why Ernest Opoku’s marriage failed

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

The journey between Ernest Opoku Jnr. and his wife Hadassah, which began with their marriage vows of 'till death do us part' in 2014, hit a rocky patch three years later.



This unfortunate turn of events was a result of Hadassah's decision to heed the influence of gossip, as disclosed by the gospel musician.



In his interview on The Delay Show aired on September 24, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ernest Opoku said Hadassah gave credence to certain unsubstantiated claims, leading to her eventual decision to end their marriage.



“When two people are embarking on a journey and one of them decides not to continue, you have to let them go,” he said while refraining from giving details but said, “People called her and told her all manner of things and she listened to them. She told me she could not continue with the marriage and I said OK.”



The breakup, according to Ernest Opoku, never left him heartbroken. Without hesitation, he responded, “No, no, no” amid giggling when asked if his heart was broken.



“I was never brokenhearted. My heart has never been broken and I will never be brokenhearted. People keep telling you stuff that there is no evidence to back but you believe them…”



Ernest revealed that he has a twelve-year-old daughter with Hadassah and also mentioned having a son with another woman, although he chose not to disclose her identity. He clarified that he had his son prior to meeting Hadassah.



According to him, he still maintains a cordial relationship with Hadassah who now resides in the US with their daughter.







