Entertainment of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Emmanuel Adebayor is trending on social media

Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor

Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor has since the late hours of Friday, December 4, 2020 taken the top-spot on social media platform Twitter.



The former Arsenal striker has been trending over what is suspected to be a relationship heartbreak he might have suffered in the past.



Screenshots of posts shared by Adebayor seem to suggest that the long-time friend of comedian Funny Face has suffered the same fate his friend did some months ago.



Adebayor in the posts which he declined to mention a name appeared to be responding to a shade by Namibian Big Brother star Dillish Mathews who used to be his girlfriend.



In the posts, the former Manchester City striker recounts how the lady in question deceived him that she was travelling to a particular country but ended up in a different country.



Adebayor also accused her of deception and cheating and pleaded with the lady to move on since they are no more.



He narrated that he once gave the lady money for her family but the lady kept the money and rather said despicable things about him.'





Just in: Famous football player Adebayor has suffered intense skruffing and sources speculate that he won't date Namibian women anymore. He also said "I wish I could lumulula her." The player is now trending on Twitter. #DillishDribbledAdebayor pic.twitter.com/95NEfjrqsG — KiD FUEGO™ (@kid_fuego_na) December 4, 2020

I read so many mean comments particularly from women who called Adebayor childish, a coward and so on. We are demonizing a man for speaking out because a woman used him for his money and lied to him. We condemn men but normalize it for women to use men for money. — Fire. (@fireshikomba) December 4, 2020

I’m sitting here trying to process the fact that someone is dating Adebayor and has a sugar daddy on top of that too https://t.co/DkCuR1hxTS — Maayaa (@delmiyaa) December 4, 2020

Them cheat on Adebayor but still I dey trust girls cus I dey wait make them cheat on Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates before I believe ???????????? — Sb Orlando???????????????? (@gyaigyiimi) December 4, 2020

Adebayor decided to hash tag today as pay back Friday????. So Gazza was ????when he said Uunona nawo ohawu dribble????????????? pic.twitter.com/9cIXSHLPwx — Meme_Wee_Story???? (@m_friedrick55) December 4, 2020

Adebayor need to heal muhn.

Nigga got a new girlfriend 3 months ago but he is till posting about his ex??? — #LittleBlackGirl 30/11/2020???? (@silastimoteus_) December 4, 2020

Funny face : them take do you too.



Adebayor : yeah ooh , I didn't listen to u oo. Herrh epain me waaa



Herrh fear them . pic.twitter.com/0B5ewawct1 — ????? broken_heart ???????????????????????? (@broken_heart490) December 4, 2020

Her forehead like kwahu bip)????????????

Adebayor ankasa he make mistake??????? pic.twitter.com/4qKGltYCGQ — Drip???????????? (@zwenis_) December 4, 2020

