Why Efia Odo has vowed never to hang out with Shatta Wale and post it

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Efia Odo has established that henceforth, all pictures and videos captured during her hangouts with Shatta Wale will be restricted from the internet.
Shatta Wale and Efia Odo have had a great relationship and this has been evident in some moments of their hangouts captured online.
Images of themselves hanging out in Shatta Wale’s studio, apartment, or videos capturing some seemingly intimate moments, have been seen online on several occasions.
Interestingly, anytime Efia Odo trends on social media, particularly, on Twitter, such pictures and videos resurface.
The images are being used to intensify the trolls targeted at the actress.
But Efia Odo who seems unhappy about such happenings has vowed never to hang out with Shatta Wale and post moments of themselves online.
Stating her reasons, she established in an interview with Pulse monitored by GhanaWeb that,
"I will never hang out with Shatta Wale and post it. Just look at the embarrassment. All the things that I’ve done with Shatta Wale publicly have come back to hunt me. I will be more careful I hang out with and the people I post because it will come back and bite me in the butt.”
Efia Odo and Shatta Wale’s rumored love affair and fallout
Efia Odo and Shatta Wale’s close relationship stirred rumours of them being involved in a secret love affair.
There have been a lot of instances where these two have been spotted together in a compromising situation but Efia Odo always insists that they are nothing more than just friends.
Efia Odo and Shatta Wale had a great relationship until their fallout sometime in 2020.
This was after claims that Shatta Wale had stolen Efia Odo’s business partner.
Watch the video below:
