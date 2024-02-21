Why Efia Odo bought gifts for Michy while on shopping spree with ‘lover’ Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Socialite Efia Odo has recounted an instance where she had to demonstrate a kind-hearted gesture towards her 'rival,' Michy`.



Efia recounted an instance when she travelled with her former lover, Shatta Wale, to New Jersey.



She stated that during a shopping spree, Wale got her some items but failed to purchase anything for the mother of his son, Michy.



She said out of being thoughtful and considerate, she took a step and purchased the items in Michy's name.



Efia Odo recounted the incident in a bid to spite Michy that her relationship with Shatta Wale wasn’t as special as she perceived.



“We were in New Jersey shopping and I asked if he wasn’t going to buy anything for his girl and he said he never buys anything for her. That he is thinking about himself. I said it wasn’t cool. How can he go shopping and not buy anything for himself?



"So, I was being considerate and I asked what she liked so I could get it for her. And he said vans and I asked what her size was and I got it. I also got some Cavandini makeup. I also got her lingerie from Victoria's Secret,” she stated during the ‘GH Queens’ reality TV show.



Michy, after listening attentively admitted to receiving the items, however, she lambasted Efia Odo for trying to be what she described as a ‘people’s pleaser.’



“You wanted to be a saviour, it’s okay. I wouldn’t go on doing these duties for my man’s girl. I did receive the vans. Some cheap vans. He probably gave the makeup to someone else,” she added.



