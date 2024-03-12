Why Dulcie Boateng and her ‘geng’ were invited to the police headquarters

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Dulcie Boateng, a popular Snapchat user often referred to as the ‘Queen of Snapchat', has opened up about why she was invited to the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.



She explained that somebody she used to know in the past reported her to the police for interfering with her present.



She indicated that she, together with a group of women she is associated with [referred to as 'geng'], were invited to the police headquarters to provide answers to some questions about the case.



Speaking on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Dulcie cleared the air on why she was invited by the police, contrary to reports that she was arrested.



During the interview, the host of the show, Deloris Frimpong Manso well known as Delay asked, “Recently you were invited to the police headquarters, what happened? Were you arrested?”



Dulcie then responded: “Someone from my past claimed that I was interfering with her present and she didn't like the idea and she took me there. We were invited, and the entire group [geng] was invited. It was a conversation we had. they wanted to hear our side of the story."



Reports were rife that Dulcie had been arrested by the police when she was spotted at the headquarters some time ago.



The Snapchat star has now clarified that it was not an arrest but rather an invitation for questioning by the police.



