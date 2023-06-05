Why Diamond Appiah hates McBrown - Former best friend explains

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Naana Brown, who is on a mission to expose her former best friend, Diamond Appiah, has stormed social media with another set of allegations against the latter.



This time around, it pertains to Diamond's bitterness against McBrown and why the former hates the latter with passion.



Earlier, Naana Brown took to social media with a series of audio evidence to prove Diamond’s fake friendship towards Tracey Boakye.



In the said audio, Diamond Appiah was heard mocking and spelling doom for Tracey among others.



But more audio clips highlighting Diamond’s alleged dark secrets have been unraveled.



In a new development, Naana has claimed that Diamond’s hatred towards Nana Ama McBrown stems from the fact that the latter landed the man she (Diamond) desired most.



“The sort of things she has said about McBrown, the audio evidence I have isn’t something light. You’d be amazed at how Diamond hates McBrown with passion and it’s all because of Maxwell. She has said a lot about her. Diamond is so bitter towards McBrown,” Naana Brown said.





Naana Brown also claimed without proof that Diamond Appiah snatched Mr. Maxwell Mensah from Mzbel while they were dating some time ago.



She said Diamond was blown away by the fact that McBrown’s current husband (Mr. Mensah), was rich, hence her decision to do anything possible to snatch him.



“Nana Ama’s husband, Maxwell was dating Mzbel and Diamond snatched him. She knew he was rich, and so she did all he could to snatch him. Diamond later introduced him to one of her friends, a well-endowed wealthy woman who also took him away from Diamond not long after they were introduced. They exchanged numbers and days later, she discovered her friend started going on dates with Maxwell too,” Naana Brown said.







Diamond Appiah’s plot against Tracey Boakye exposed



Netizens have been reacting to a series of audios where Diamond was stating reasons why she and Afia Schwarzenegger were absent from Tracey Boakye’s baby christening although they were invited.



In the said videos, Diamond, who seems to have since haboured issues against Tracey, claimed their absence is somewhat a payback to Tracey for being a ‘fake friend’ and a ‘leech’, who often uses them for clout.



“I am sure she will learn sense from this. Tracey used Afia Schwarzenegger for fame. Who knew her? She was a nobody in Kumasi and she decided to cling to Vivian Jill but later disrespected her. I was happy with what Afia did. Afia deliberately packed her bags and gave a hint on social media that she was going for the christening but she ended up somewhere else.



“She is a very foolish girl, always paying ghost bloggers to spread fake stories about us. All she does is use us for trends, afterward, she will pay bloggers to insult us. The other day, Tracey paid a blogger to peddle lies that she rented an apartment and even bought a car for Afia,” she added.



She also predicted doom for Tracey’s marriage, among others.



