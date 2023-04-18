Why Davido failed to pay tribute to son on 'Timelss' album

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Award-winning singer David Adeleke better known as Davido has disclosed why he chose not to include a tribute to his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke in his fourth studio album, "Timeless."



The album has received mixed reactions from some fans and social media users after its release.



Contrary to popular belief that the tracks on the album would be more centred on the singer's deceased son, Davido decided to make it more fun.



Ahead of the upcoming 'Timeless' concert in Lagos, which is slated for April 23, 2023, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Davido in a press conference on Monday, April 17, stated that his main goal was to release a classic album with few or no emotional songs to prevent fans from becoming emotional after the death of his son.



Regardless of what he may be going through, he claims that anyone who has followed his 12-year career in the music industry can attest that he has always been a cheerful person.



He added that if any melancholy songs were to appear, they would be part of a completely other production because he never intended to combine them.



