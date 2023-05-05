Why Davido enjoys being a last child

Entertainment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stated that he enjoys being the youngest child in the family.



The singer disclosed this in a recent interview with Jazzy's World TV, where he asserted that some time ago, his family did not respect him because he was the last child.



Davido claimed that his family didn't really hold him in high esteem until they heard his music.



He, however, bluntly stated that he enjoys being the last child since his siblings always stood by him anytime he falls in trouble.



He said: "When I wanted to do music, imagine being the last born of the family. I’m like, yo I want to do music. I’m going to be a superstar one day.



"Imagine trying to influence everybody in a family [where] you are the last born. Nobody took me serious. You feel me?



"But as I got older, they looked and they saw that, yo he is really good in this. And then finally, they let me do what I want to do. But being the last born, I love it. If I had a challenge, my older siblings, they will be at my back for real.”