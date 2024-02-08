Why Daughters of Glorious Jesus don't apply for awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Popular Ghanaian Gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have revealed that they have never applied for the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) ever since their major win in 2004.



In a live studio chat on Joy Prime, they said that their main purpose as gospel singers is to spread God’s word through music and transform people’s lives, nto win ot awards.



“You have to go pick up a form and fill it out, but we don't bother with that. We are more focused on winning souls for Christ than winning awards. So I will not say that the awards are good or not.



“That is not what we are thinking of right now, because our calling is unique, and if you allow yourself to get distracted, you will deviate. So we are focused,” they said.



They however, said that they would not buy forms to fill out, but they would still attend the event if they were nominated by a third party.



“If you want to do it for us, just go ahead and pick it; we’re fine,” they said.



The sisters also disclosed that they have received many awards from different parts of the world in various award schemes without applying for them.



Daughters of Glorious Jesus is a veteran Ghanaian gospel group formed in 1989. The musical group is composed of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah.



They sing in English and Twi. With over fifty songs DoG-J are recognised as having the most number of songs by a Ghanaian Gospel Artist.



