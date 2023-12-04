Why Code Micky likened Delay to a pestle

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Code Micky’s interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show was nothing short of interesting right from the beginning when the social media sensation likened the presenter’s beauty to a pestle whose pounding end is altered to better suit the intended purpose and enhance its functionality.



Despite the passage of time, the host fondly referred to as Delay, continues to exude beauty, according to him.



“The sweet melanin,” he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb while addressing the host who is forty-one years old. “The way you are, right from top to down, you can see everything is natural. Forever young. You’re over forty years but you look good.”



Resorting to simile, he continued: “You’re like a pestle. When the pounding end is cut, it becomes new. When you use it for about six months and cut the end again, it looks all new. That’s how you are. The way you look, you can be a hundred years old but will still look young. You’re pure.”



Code Micky is not the first to comment on Delay's appearance. Personalities like Okyeame Kwame, Dr. Likee, Amerado, and several others have openly expressed their perspectives on how they see Delay.



Beyond the looks, Delay is highly regarded for her exceptional interviewing skills, characterized by her composed demeanor and insightful questions. With a remarkable television career spanning over fourteen years, Delay has firmly established herself as a formidable brand in the industry.



Delay's broadcasting journey began in 1999 at Life FM in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. In 2005, she joined Top Radio in Accra, hosting a midmorning show until 2007.



From 2007 to 2016, she worked with Oman FM. It was during her time at Oman FM in 2008 that Delay launched her own television show, 'The Delay Show,' which continues to captivate audiences to this day.







