Why Bullgod referred to the government as ‘useless’

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit cum artiste manager, Bullgod has referred to the country’s government as useless.



His statement came about following Ghana’s Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy’s donation he made to some communities in the Western Region as part of his charity’s foundation giving back to society.



During such an event, Stonebwoy was taken to one of the rivers in the Western Region, which has been destroyed due to illegal mining activities. The musician was in shock seeing the current colour of the water.



In an interview with MzGee on United Showbiz, Bullgod was asked about his take on such activity, and through that, he called the government useless.



According to him, the government is not being useful to the country.



He went ahead to state that the activity of these illegal miners on the country’s waterbodies has been a pressing issue but the government has turned deaf ears to it, hence, everyone who forms part of the government should bow their heads in shame.



He also stated that the jobs that are expected of the government are not being done but they are rather leaving it to the citizens to execute their work for them.



“I think everybody in government should bow down their heads in shame. This is a very useless government. What is useless; they are not useful. If they are a useful government, there will be some evidence to show. They are just useless. Look, we have moved from the water turning brown to black, to where kids are being born which was confirmed by a doctor. What Stonebwoy and his wife did was meant to be done by the government but they are just spending money when they come to power.



Bullgod also asserted that the government can use the loan they received from IMF to fix the country’s polluted waterbodies but they wouldn’t but will prefer to use the money to satisfy their personal gains.



“They’ve gone for a 3 billion loan and will just spend it on unnecessary things. So, if we use that money to purify our water bodies, won’t we benefit from that? We’re always talking about galamsey not knowing, the people behind galamsey are the same people pretending to help curb such activity in the country.



Check out the video below:





ED/OGB