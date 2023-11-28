Why Amy Newman wept in a bus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian veteran gospel minister, Amy Newman, has recalled an instance where she wept in a bus, after receiving a verse from an Angel for one of her songs.



She disclosed that an Angel of God sang the second stanza of her popular ‘Okamafo Jesus’ song to her hearing while on board a Takoradi bus.



Recounting the interesting encounter during an interaction on the United Showbiz, Amy said, that in a bid to suppress the urge to sing out loud, she wept due to what she described as the heavy presence of the God.



“A song like ‘Okamafo Jesus’, someone wrote the first stanza for me and I was in a bus coming from Accra to Takoradi and the Angel of the Lord started singing the second stanza for me, and the whole place was charged with His presence in the bus. I didn’t sing in the bus; I was just crying because the presence of the Lord was so real, I couldn’t control myself,” she stated.



According to Mrs. Newman, she wept profusely to the extent that it drew the attention of other passengers on board.



“It’s beautiful when you encounter the presence of God. And everybody was looking at me and I was just crying, shedding tears. And nobody asked me why I was crying. I’m the one who knew why I was crying,” she averred.



She added that this development occurred at a time when she was in a very dark place, adding that until now, she battled mental challenges that almost cost her sanity.



“That time, I was in a situation where I couldn’t defend myself in any way. That was the year 2000. But I know when God wants to do something great in your life, He allows Satan into your life for a while just like the story of Job. What I’ve been through for the past four years, I cannot say. It affected here [pointing to her head],” she established.



On how she usually crafts her lyrics, Amy Newman noted that she consults other colleagues who are blessed with such talents.



“Some of the songs are written in consultation with people who know the rudiments of music. So, someone like McAbraham and Joseph have helped me with my singing ministry. Sometimes, you have only the chorus and they add the first stanza,” she said.



The gospel musician started her music career in 1994 and has since won admiration with many songs such as 'Tei Me Mmoburu Su', 'Onu Na Obeye', 'My Redeemer', 'My Jesus', 'Ateasefo', 'Adom' and 'Me Metsi Biara'.



In 2022, she released ‘I'm Redeemed’ which captures her story of how God saved her from mental health problems for years.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Watch the video below - from 3 hours 20 minutes:











EB/BB