Why Afronitaaa is not dating and is not willing to date soon

Afronitaaa, a renowned dancer, has revealed that she has never been in a romantic relationship, and she has no intentions of pursuing one in the near future.



According to Afronitaaa, her interactions with the opposite sex have never led to romantic involvement because being in a relationship is not among her topmost priorities. She firmly stated that it is the last thing on her mind at the moment.



“I’ve had talking stages but I’ve not dated before,” she said in her interview on The Delay Show aired on July 23, 2023. “Right now, I feel I have plenty of things to do. I’m actually young.”



Meanwhile, Afronitaaa has said her love for dance has not in any way affected her academic performance; rather, she has excelled with good grades.



The 19-year-old mentioned that she completed Senior High School with flying colours and keeps excelling in the university as she peruses her undergraduate degree.



The product of Wesley Girls High School said she read Business and the double track system made it convenient for her to dance when she was not in school.



“When I come home, I dance and go to vacation classes. When I was in school, I was not dancing,” she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “I used to dance in school during entertainment events but I stopped along the line because I don’t like too much attention.”



According to Afronitaaa, she had six As and two Bs when she sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Exams (WASSCE).



“I had Bs in Elective Maths and Economics, and As in English, Core Maths, Science, Business Administration, Accounting… I was serious, I had a goal. I knew what I wanted; I completed SHS in 2021,” she said while adding that she has continuously excelled at the University of Ghana where she is reading Business Administration.



“When I grow and I’m weak and I’ve given birth and all those things, I want to be a financial controller. I’ll do that in my later age and I’ll still be doing the dance stuff,” said Afronitaaa.







