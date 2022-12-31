Why Afro Nation concert ended abruptly

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2022

The Afro Nation concert in Accra ended abruptly after organizers cited circumstances beyond their control for the turn of events.



The massively attended concert was in its final day after a buzzing Day One that saw a dozen local and international artistes performing to the teeming crowd.



Day Two started with a similar buzz and expectation until minites past midnight into Saturday, December 31, 2022 when performances were halted amid reports that there were some crowd control issues at the main entrance.



Organizers later mounted the stage to explain that for security and safety reasons the show needed to end abruptly.



"It was clear that the place was filled out but we had a lot of selfish people who decided to turn up at the door… for whatever reason they wanted to rush the door.



"At this point, it’s gotten too much for security and the police that we’ve got back there. As I mentioned earlier, it doesn’t matter what is going on there. If any of you leave this place in a body bag, that would be on us," one of the organizers mounted the stage to announce.



"And that is one thing we don’t want to happen. At this point, I want you to understand that the reason why we ending this show is for your own safety… right now I is crazy outside and we want to make sure you guys leave in the safest way possible," he continued.



On social media, people are angry at the turn of events, blaming the organizers of giving them a raw deal by truncating their experience because of 'outsiders.'



