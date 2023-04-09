Why Afia Schwarzenegger wants NDC to stop entertaining Spio-Garbrah

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against what she described as ‘entertaining an enemy parading himself as a member of good standing’.



She made these statements while questioning why the party had sat aloof and allowed Spio-Garbrah to contest in the forthcoming NDC parliamentary primaries despite the harm he had caused them, particularly, former president John Mahama.



Describing him as a traitor, Afia Schwarzenegger said he peddled some lies against John Mahama while he was in power.



She added that Ghanaians had been witnesses to how he betrayed and kicked against Mahama’s ‘flagbearership bid’ during the run-up to the 2020 general elections.



On a personal level, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Spio-Garbrah once lied on live radio that Mahama had purchased a house for her yet apologized privately after she publicly confronted him.



“NDC pls be serious…This man sat on hitz fm and lied against me. He told the whole Ghana that John Mahama bought me a house and later apologized to me in private in presence of my friend Jayson and the sister when I confronted him. Such a Petty liar!!!He didn't have any moral wisdom of going publicly to withdraw his lies.



“He is part of the reason why you are in opposition. He Lied Against John Mahama, a then sitting president and you are still entertaining him. Well let me go and mind my businesses.” She wrote as caption to a post in which Spio Garbrah declared his intentions to contest in the parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.





What Ekwow Spio-Garbrah said about Mahama’s interest in being a flagbearer in 2018



Whiles gearing up for the 2020 elections, Mr. Spio-Garbrah expressed certainty that former president John Mahama’s bid to lead the NDC into the elections will not succeed.



He stated at that time that there was a high demand for a change in leadership in the party, especially persons who superintended over the party’s abysmal performance during the 2016 elections.



Spio Garbrah said that over 80% of the party delegates are new and are eager to vote for a new person to lead the party



“The fact that people know you, doesn't mean that they necessarily want you. The fact that you are well known doesn't mean you are the most acceptable…..People are looking for renewal, re-invigoration, fresh blood and that I say is not a hurricane, it is not a whirlwind, it is not a thunderstorm, it is not a cyclone, it is a tsunami. It is a tsunami and it will shoot all the way through the national [executive elections] to the flagbearership,” he told CitiFM’s Benard Avle.





Read the post below:





