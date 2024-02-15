Why Adu Safowah knelt before her manager during speech-a-thon

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Adu Safowah, seized a moment during her speech-a-thon contest to eulogize her manager.



She also promised to turn over a new leaf, going forward.



Adu Safowah made these statements while rendering an apology to her ‘tolerant manager’ for his unflinching support in spite of all the troubles she has caused him.



Safowah has been involved in a series of controversies online, some of which even landed her in police cells a number of times.



She has fought a number of celebrities including the likes of Stacy Amoateng, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Deloris Frimpong Manso and many others, for various reasons.



However, admitting that she had been a ‘hard nut to crack’ in all her years of working with her manager, Adu Safowah, knelt before him in her speech-a-thon booth and made a number of promises.



“I told you I wanted to re-brand. I want a re-birth and God directed you. I don’t know how God used you but I am grateful. I am grateful to you for helping me. This was my burning desire and you helped make it happen. If I have wronged you and your family, just accept me as who I am.



"I haven’t been on my best behaviour yet you and your family took me in. I will forever be grateful to you and your family. I am grateful boss, and I will make you proud. I promise I will make you proud for the rest of my life. My family and I are grateful,” she stated in a video making rounds on social media.



She stated further, “I remember on the second day of speech-a-thon, when I wrote to you that I wanted to run out of the booth and that they were coming to catch me, you spent your whole night inside this booth. All the days of your life, God keep and protect you.



"This thing, you have done for me, may your children’s children see the benefits. I am so grateful, God bless you. Because in remember that day in August last year at your office. Your wife isn’t a caterer but she fed me for almost one month.”



Earlier, Adu Safowah’s mother launched a passionate appeal to Ghanaians, particularly celebrities her daughter has once wronged, to forgive her and offer their support in her attempt to break the Guinness World Records’ longest speech marathon.



Meanwhile, Adu Safowah’s speech-a-thon contest officially ended on Thursday, 15th February 2024.



She successfully completed the 130 hours set target.







EB/SARA