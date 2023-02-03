Why Abeiku Santana trended on Despite’s birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In some interesting moments captured during Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 61st birthday celebration, what was termed as Abeiku Santana’s over display of reverence, proactiveness, and acts of service became the talk of town - more specifically talk of social media.



The popular broadcaster was at the ‘beck and call’ of his employer, (Despite), as he facilitated the various activities on his boss' ‘big day’ but netizens believe Abeiku’s efforts to impress the ‘big men’, particularly his boss, went unnoticed.



Mr. Santana, in one of the videos from the event that went viral, tried to ‘squeeze in’ a handshake with Mr. Osei Kwame Despite but went unnoticed.



This stirred mixed reactions on social media as some believed that it could perhaps, be an oversight while others insist that he was totally snubbed.



In separate video from the event, Abeiku, who was spotted among Despite and his friends was the only one ‘singing his lungs out’ to a happy birthday song that was meant to be sang by everyone in a chorus form.



This amplified the trolls on social media, as many individuals who chanced on the said video lambasted the broadcaster for what they describe as selling himself short.



Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Abeiku had faced an encounter of this sort, as in earlier developments, including Despite’s 60th birthday, he went through a similar fate.



Popular business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite turned 61 years on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and celebrated with his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club.



Parts of the line-up of activities took place at his friend, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s residence.



Despite, together with his entourage, paid a courtesy call on former president John Agyekum Kuffour and also visited the Mampong School for the Deaf where they made some donations.



Read the tweets below:





EB/AE