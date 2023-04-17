Whoever said Ghanaian music isn't there yet doesn't understand what we're talking about - Chrystal

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

At the recently-held VGMA Xperience in Ho, media personality and co-host for the event, Chrystal Kwame-Aryee had nothing but praise for the Ghanaian music industry.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa, she expressed confidence in the industry's potential and called for a united effort to push each artiste forward, one song at a time.



"Whoever said that Ghanaian music is not there yet, that person doesn't understand what we are talking about honestly, and it's just a matter of all of us saying we are going to push each artiste, one song at a time," Chrystal said.



She went on to acknowledge the incredible talent that exists in Ghana, regardless of genre.



"We can do this, we have great artistes no matter the genre: if it's RNB, if it's dancehall, Reggae, Hip-hop, Hiplife, Drill, we have all of that here and they are doing an amazing job," she said.



The VGMA Xperience was a showcase of some of the best talent in Ghana's music industry.



Chrystal commended the performances and the passion displayed by the artists, saying, "The Xperience concert was a wonderful experience. I think that all of our artistes nailed their performances, and you couldn't just see the performances; you could feel the passion in them. You could see that they really loved to make great music and also to share it with the world."



Chrystal also had special praise for the unsung artistes who were given the opportunity to perform on the VGMA stage for the first time.



"I am so proud of the unsung artistes because this is their first time on a stage like this, the VGMA stage, for crying out loud, and taking it more seriously than the World Cup. They overdid it. They made me feel so proud. They made me feel so proud of Ghanaian music," she said.







