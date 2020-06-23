Fashion of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Who wore it best? Sandra Ankobiah vs actress Salma Mumin

Sandra Ankobiah and Salma Mumin are definitely stepping up their fashion game.



Ghanaian socialite and Lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah is among the stylish female celebrities making Ghana proud in the fashion world.



She has a great fashion sense and understands the relevance of investing in quality products which will last a lifetime and make her stand out.



Actress Salma Mumin is also one of the few celebrities who have stepped up their fashion game.



Born in the Upper West of Ghana, Salma has received many awards for her great acting skills and humanitarian works.



Celebrities twinning has come to stay and Sandrah Ankobiah channelled Salma Mumin while attending Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party.



They both wore a colourful apparel style by Salma Mumin and paired with the same stiletto.



While Sandra complemented her look with black short hair, Salma opted for blonde hair.



Which of the looks would you wear and why? Share your thoughts with us.







