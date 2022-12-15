Who wins the Next Gospel Star Season 3?

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022
Source: Ceejay
The Next Gospel Star Season 3 is here again. Don’t forget the ultimate winner goes home with a whopping 10,000 cedis cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money.
The 2nd prize winner also gets 7,000 cedis and 3rd prize is 5,000 cedis.
Check out the date, time and venue for the show:
SEMI-FINALS
Date: Thursday 15th Dec ‘22
Venue: Joe’s Place Events Centre, Accra
Time: 6pm sharp
GRAND FINALE
Date: Friday 23rd Dec. ‘22
Venue: National Theatre, Accra
Time: 5pm sharp
Dial *365*300# and enter the name of your favorite contestant. You can also visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh and vote
#TheNextGospelStar #CeejayTV #CeejayMultimedia #AkwaabaFestival #MissAkwaaba