Who wins the Next Gospel Star Season 3?

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: Ceejay

The Next Gospel Star Season 3 is here again. Don’t forget the ultimate winner goes home with a whopping 10,000 cedis cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money.



The 2nd prize winner also gets 7,000 cedis and 3rd prize is 5,000 cedis.



Check out the date, time and venue for the show:



SEMI-FINALS



Date: Thursday 15th Dec ‘22

Venue: Joe’s Place Events Centre, Accra

Time: 6pm sharp



GRAND FINALE



Date: Friday 23rd Dec. ‘22

Venue: National Theatre, Accra

Time: 5pm sharp



Dial *365*300# and enter the name of your favorite contestant. You can also visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh and vote



#TheNextGospelStar #CeejayTV #CeejayMultimedia #AkwaabaFestival #MissAkwaaba