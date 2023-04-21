'Who is your guy' hitmaker acquires two huge mansions

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Fast-rising singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has announced that he acquired two mansions.



The singer, who disclosed this on his Instagram page, said he acquired the two multi-million naira properties for himself and his business partner.



Sharing photos and videos of his latest acquisition, Spyro recounted how he went from nothing to owning a home within a few months of his rise to stardom.



The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner who has received widespread fame after he featured Tiwa Savage in hit song remix, appreciated God for being so good and kind to him.



He wrote, “From Zero to owning a property…ah I #COUNTMYBLESSINGS big time. I didn’t just buy for myself. I bought the opposite unit for my business partner too. GOD has been good and kind to me. @premiumhomes1 on this one”



