Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Who is worrying Stonebwoy? - Musician throws subtle jab

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy

It appears all is not well with popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.



The Burniton Music Group boss after apologizing for his fracas with Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town has been mute for some days now.



Making his presence felt following his silence, Stonebwoy has thrown a subtle jab at his opponents.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Tuff Seed’ composer bemoaned some people are trying to destroy his image by peddling falsehood.



However, Stonebwoy was optimistic the truth will expose them at the right time.



He wrote: “If you destroy someone’s character with a Lie, yours will be destroyed by the Truth.”

