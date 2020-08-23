Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Who is holding your mouth? - Tracey Boakye fires back at critics

Actress Tracey Boakye

Kumawood actress and film producer Tracey Boakye has fired back at critics who say she talks too much.



The “Devil Between My Legs” actress has been dominating headlines for the past three weeks over her fight with musician Mzbel.



Though her fight with Mzbel is over, she has started a new one with politician Kennedy Agyapong and has gone live on Instagram and Facebook over four times to attack him.



Social media users have described her attacks on Kennedy Ayapong as ‘too much talking’.



Reacting to the critics, she said she hasn’t held anyone’s mouth to speak – so they can go to hell.



She shared a new photo with her daughter yesterday with the caption: “If u think I talk too much, you too talk eerr... who is holding your mouth? Mr man .... cry your own cry wai... have a great weekend guys.”









