Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Who is Kwame A-Plus? – Feli Nuna quizzes

Feli Nuna is a popular Ghanaian singer play videoFeli Nuna is a popular Ghanaian singer

It appears, Ghanaian singer Feli Nuna, is still not on good terms with Kwame A Plus and this is evident in her latest interview.

She questioned the identity of A Plus after the host, Zionfelix, raised a question pertaining to the social commentator.

After attempts to draw a response from Feli Nuna, she insisted that she doesn't know anyone called A Plus.

The 32-year-old singer established that she does not want to talk about people who do not have a positive influence on her life.

She maintained that she doesn't like dwelling on past issues.

Earlier in May 2022, Feli Nuna and A-Plus clashed on live TV.

During a discussion on UTV, Kwame A Plus could not fathom why the singer wanted investors for her music business but thinks her lover cannot be that investor.

Feli Nuna on the other hand thought A Plus did not make sense with his submissions because her lover has nothing to do with her professional life.

Watch her latest interview with ZionFelix below.

