Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Who is Jesus Christ? I don’t know him – Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall singer, Ras Kuuku has disclosed the religion he belongs and believes in.



According to the Puom Music President, he doesn’t know who ‘Jesus Christ is.’



He admitted that he believes in the Emperor Majesty, Haile Selassie and asserted that their religion is a “Jah Movement” and the “book of life” is used by them to shape their thoughts and lifestyle.



He made this revelation during an interview on Dryve of your Life on YFM Tarkoradi with PM and DJ Edita.



Ras Kuuku over the weekend emerged winner as the ‘Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ and giving his speech after receiving the award, Ras Kuuku sent a message to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale as he said, love must exist among Ghanaian artiste. “We are here to let Ghanaians and the world know that reggae and dancehall is not violent… We for love one another.” he said.



He beat dancehall legend, Samini, Epixode and other Ghanaian dancehall artistes to win the prestigious award.



However, he has shared stages with international acts Popcaan, Jah Vinci, Kranium, Alkaline, just to name a few.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.