Who is Blakk Rasta? - Efya quizzes

Ghanaian award-winning female vocalist has rubbished Blakk Rasta's unfair comment on the performance of Sarkodie on one of Bob Marley's love classics, 'Stir It Up'.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta, a reggae musician and radio presenter, heavily criticized Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up' which was released in January 2023.



"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with," these were Blakk's statements on his show, Urban Blend.



Efya was asked in an interview on GhOne TV to share her view on Blakk Rasta's take, but to the surprise of the host, the singer announced that she didn't know who Blakk Rasta was.



"Who is that? He's a rapper; he's a what?...he's a radio journalist?... But journalists say what they want, they don't care. I don't think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?



The host, in an attempt to remind Efya of who the reggae singer was, had to sing Blakk's popular song 'Barack Obama'. It was then that his name rang a bell.



This was her first reaction: "Oh that funny man, yeah yeah yeah. He does funny songs, right? Listen, everyone for himself, God for us all."



Upon further interrogation, Efya gave her honest statement with a message to Ghanaians and industry players who are quick to ridicule the works of others with their unwanted opinions.



According to the singer, Blakk Rasta doesn't have the authority to criticize the song, adding that his opinion won't change anything.



"Your opinion right now, Mr Blakk, does not matter. The thing is, the boy has done something and it's historic, be grateful and let's honour our people. Let's be happy for our people, you saying this, what does it do to it? Are they gonna go back to production and make the music what you want?...what level has he gotten to criticize the song?" she quizzed.



