White wedding is a waste of money - Prophet Kofi Oduro

The head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has stated that it is not prudent for individuals starting life to do a white wedding.



According to him, spending huge sums of money on white wedding in addition to the traditional one does not make sense because the funds invested could be used to embark on a project to support their livelihood.



He further noted that due to the cost involved in marriage ceremonies these days, it has deterred some men from committing themselves in relationships for marriage.



Prophet Oduro advised individuals who are not married to stick to traditional wedding to save money instead of squandering it on another marriage ceremony.



“I don’t believe in that white wedding. Glamorous with 15 bridesmaids, flower girls, and all that, stop it. All those things incur debt. I don’t care about your wealth, but it is a waste of money. Now that I have been married for 25 years, this is the time to blow the money in the form of a wedding anniversary and enjoy it, but not when you are starting life.



“Imagine you live in a compound house and you are providing dinner for 300 people, which involves a lot of money. Do you think it is easy? The funds can be a deposit for land or a house, so we should be wise. Most of these weddings are deterring the men,” he said while preaching to his congregation.



White weddings have become a trend recently.



