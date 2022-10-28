White House honours Ghanaian gospel musician

Music of Friday, 28 October 2022

A USA-based Ghanaian female musician is raising the flag of Ghana high through music, humanitarian service, and academics.



Successive American governments have honored the gospel singer on various grounds due to her diverse service to humanity.



Mavis Esaaba Haizel is noted for her debut album 'Nhyiraba' which had 10 tracks.



The album received a welcoming gesture from pure gospel music lovers in the year 2017, then followed by a danceable gospel rock show single-N’adoye in the year 2018.



That is not all, Mavis Eaaba Haizel is noted for her classic hit song 'Kyere Me Woakwan', which is currently enjoying airplay both in Ghana and abroad.



'Ye Shall Prosper' is another single released by the gospel hitmaker which is streaming popular releases as of now.



Mavis Esaaba Haizel is also an academic scholar who has been awarded by the US government.



Her research on “How Social Anxiety Affects Students Performance in Online Class During Covid-19” was done in the year 2021 but she received this ward as McNair Academic Scholar in the year 2022.



The ace musician has also received an Academic Achievement Scholar award from the University of Maryland, USA. It was presented in July 2022.



The White House also presented “The President Volunteer Service Award” to Ms. Esaaba Haizel in 2021 for her Volunteer Service to people.



Another important honour to the gospel musician is the “Martin Luther King Jr. Servant Leadership Award” which she won on two consecutive times from one of her four Lifetime Academic Honor Roll Societies; Sigma Alpha Lambda-for the years 2021 and 2022.



Ms. Esaaba, who schooled at the then Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University) believes technical education is the ultimate for every student.



She studied Industrial Science Laboratory Technology from the year 1998 to the year 2001.



She has one album titled “Nhyiraba”, her debut from 2017-with 8 songs and 2 instrumentals-which is currently selling on Esaaba Haizel Music Ministry Page on Facebook.



She also has 3 singles to her credit.



She anticipates doing a remix of a hidden single (Alright) with the president of the Bhim Nation.



















