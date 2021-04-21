Which Ghanaian can go to China and cut down cocoa trees? A Plus fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Musician-turned-political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has questioned the rationale behind the lackadaisical attitude the government is dealing with the canker of illegal mining or galamsey.



He accused government of allowing the canker at the peril of cocoa trees cut down to give way to foreigners in search of gold.



A Plus expressed these sentiments on the back of news that China is now exporting cocoa as a cash crop whilst cutting down cocoa trees in Ghana for galamsey, which is also destroying water bodies, farm lands and the cash crop.



“Just last week China exported cocoa beans and these Chinese people come to your country, cut down cocoa trees in search of gold, put dangerous chemicals in your water and your soil, your land, destroy it and go and plant cocoa in their country,” he said on TV3‘s New Day on Wednesday, April 21.





“Tell me one Ghanaian who can cut a cocoa tree in China and walk free. They will behead you. What kind of human beings are we?” he wondered.



Just last week news broke that China has begun exporting the cash crop to Europe, thus jumping into the competition to break the Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire duopoly of controlling 80 percent of the world’s cocoa exports.