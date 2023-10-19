Where is the drainage system? - Afia Schwarzenegger fires Cecilia Dapaah, Akufo-Addo over flooding in Accra

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Popular Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah over the state of the drainage system in the country.



She questioned why President Akufo-Addo would sit aloof for the flooding to keep destroying and claiming lives without putting measures in place to address the poor drainage system.



The vociferous media personality questioned Cecilia Abena Dapaah for not being able to fix the problems with the drainage system after investing $43 million to desilt the Odaw gutter.



In a video shared by Afia Schwarzenegger on social media, she could be seen in a vehicle that was stuck due to a flood on the road.



“So with this state, the Accra drainage system, please they should come and explain. Where is Cecilia Dapaah’s drainage system? And which one are we using currently?



“With this small rain, look at how the place has flooded. I’m on Kasoa road and I can't get a place to pass because of the flooding. I don’t know whether NADMO will come and save us or not, I don’t even know,” she said in a video posted on her social media page and shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.



She went ahead to lambast President Akufo-Addo for not showing much commitment to addressing the flood situation in the country.



“My husband, if you don’t hear from me again then it means Bolt will come and pick me up. We don’t even know what President Akufo-Addo will come and tell us. I don’t even know whether we voted for him or not, look at what is going on here,” said Afia Schwarzenegger.



Flooding in Accra has become a major challenge where many properties are destroyed and render some people homeless.



It remains to be seen how the government will tackle the issue to fix the problem in order to safeguard lives and properties.



