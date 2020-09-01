Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: GH Kasa

'Where are the theatres' - Akesse Brempong questions

play videoGhanaian gospel artiste, Akesse Brempong

Ghanaian gospel act Akesse Brempong born as Phil Evans Akesse-Brempong has questioned the New Patriotic Party government about the theatres mentioned by the party in their 2020 manifesto, claiming to be an achievement by the party.



The "Roar" hitmaker in an interview on 'Vibe With Jibriel' on Y3 Kasa Tv mentioned that the the theater the NPP claim is stationed at Kumasi in the Asanti Region does not exist.



In a manifesto that was launched at Cape Coast, the ruling NPP said it would set up a "Creative Arts Fund to support artists; complete the theatres in Kumasi, and construct new theatres in Takoradi and Tamale.”



He said, "Let's go into the NPP's recent manifesto, where are the theatres? Where are they? Can they pinpoint them and say these are the promises they made to the Creative Art? Have you been to the Kumasi, the one they claimed was built? Is it the cultural centre or there is another on there because I am from Kumasi and I don't know which theatre they are talking about."



Speaking to Jibriel on the VGMA Red Carpet, Akesse Brempong mentioned that past and current government have taken the creative art industry for granted and he, feels disappointed.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.