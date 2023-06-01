When your enemies start fighting among themselves - Tornado teases Mafia Gang

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation involving Diamond Appiah, where she made derogatory remarks about her friends, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger.



In an Instagram post, Nana Tornado expressed his amusement at the situation, highlighting the concept of karma and enemies turning against each other.



Nana Tornado's reaction to the leaked audio was filled with sarcasm and a touch of humour.



He stated, "He makes everything beautiful at the right time. Karma is really a bitch, when your enemies start fighting among themselves... thank you Ghana ???????? @60, akpe, eiiiiititiiiiii yombo tt ny3333 for the remix the song I really appreciate. asibolanga is hit merhnnnnn Diamondappiah_the_bosslady, my foot."



On May 31, 2023, a leaked audio conversation between Diamond Appiah and her friend Nana Brown surfaced on social media, causing a significant buzz among netizens.



In the audio, Diamond was heard making various allegations against her friend Tracey Boakye and discussing why she and Afia Schwarzenegger did not attend Tracey Boakye's baby christening, despite being invited.



The leaked audio sheds light on the underlying tension within the Mafia Gang camp, as Diamond expressed her discontent towards Tracey Boakye.



She mocked Tracey's inability to generate online buzz for the naming ceremony, suggesting that the only time Tracey's events gained attention was when Diamond and Afia decided to promote them on social media.



Furthermore, Diamond Appiah accused Tracey of being a fake friend who had propagated false stories about her and Afia Schwarzenegger throughout the years.





ADA/OGB