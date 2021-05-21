When you accept Jesus, no sin can drag you to hell – Akesse Brempong implies

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Gifted worship leader, songwriter, preacher and gospel recording artiste, Akesse Brempong, has insinuated that the death of Jesus Christ on the cross to cleanse the sins of humans covers every sin that we have committed and are yet to commit.



Speaking with Dr. Cann on the 'Ayekoo After-Dryve' show hosted on Happy98.9FM, he made mention that per the Bible, the path to God is through Jesus, and since Jesus died to cleanse our sins, anyone who admits that they are a sinner and genuinely want to walk on the path of righteousness will attain salvation despite their sins.



“Jesus Christ came to die for sinners so for all the sins that you have committed, the ones you are continually committing and the ones you are yet to commit are the reasons He came to die. No matter what sin you commit, once you confess and admit it, you will go to heaven”, he said.



He cited an instance with the story of the thief who admitted his sins on the cross and was told by Jesus that he will get to be with him in paradise. Akesse referenced that even though the thief had allegedly committed unspeakable atrocities for which he was condemned by the Romans to crucifixion, all he had to do to be accepted into heaven was to admit to his sins.



However, he advised that the fact that humans are cleansed by the blood of Jesus and covered in God’s grace does not mean that we must continue to sin and unapologetically dwell in sin. According to him, being covered by the grace should rather influence people to live righteously.