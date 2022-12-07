When the stars gathered, a pastor was gifted with a car

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: Ernest Manu, Contributor

It was an atmosphere charged with worship and praise as hundreds of worshippers gathered to mark this year's Stars in Worship 2022, and the climax of the December to Remember conference at the House Of Miracle Ministries in Accra.



For 12 years running, Stars in Worship offers a common platform, by bringing together musicians, comedians, other celebrities and music lovers, a night-long experience of pure worship and praise.



This year's event put together high-profile gospel artists such as Joe mettle, Fred Oware Jr., Jack Alolome, Noble Nketsiah, Pastor Kofy, Kimberly Bryant among others.



For worshippers, the experience could be described as serene, glorious and an impactful night of worship at the feet of the throne of glory.



Ministration after ministration, at the House of Miracles Ministries auditorium, was lifted with songs of praise, blazing through the skies to heavens, appreciating God for his goodness all year round.



Prophet Sampson Amoateng explained the motive behind stars in worship “everybody carries a star. Whatever happens to anyone in life, depends on the star you carry. The issue is some stars are shining and others are not. The stars that shine are called celebrities. God gave me a revelation to bring the stars together, it doesn’t matter if they are secular or gospel musicians… those whose stars are not shining, as they worship together, their stars will also shine”.



Every year, at Stars in Worship, Prophet Sampson Amoateng gifts someone with a car.



In 2021, veteran musician Oware Junior was honoured. This year, Pastor Kwesi Antwi Yeboah was the chosen one. He received a new Nissan salon car for his dedication to the ministry. He could not believe it and he broke down in tears.



He said “it was a shock to me because I came in as a member who comes to church regularly. Today I came to church, as usual, doing my duties and to my surprise, my name was mentioned. There is reward in service”.



Stars in Worship is an annual program put together by Prophet Sampson Amoateng, the Founder and Leader of House of Miracles Worldwide, to help connect celebrities across Africa in worship.



The event was organised by the Sampson Amoateng Foundation (SAF), with support from Morgan’s Miracles, KIM Foundation Incorporated and Precious Souls Orphanage.