When she died, did I get a car or a house? - Dr. Grace Boadu’s boyfriend speaks amid criticisms

Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, the partner of the late Dr. Grace Boadu has denied claims that he got into a relationship with the deceased because of her wealth and fame.



He explained that he is financially stable and has worked diligently to earn enough money to cater for her partner. He also added that he has built his own house in a residential area in Kumasi.



The pastor emphatically denied any suggestion that he finds joy in his partner's death. He firmly stated that he was not entitled to any of her belongings since they were not married.



In a yet-to-be-aired interview on The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, the host of the show, asked, “The whole thing looks like you are a needy person who dated a rich woman, and because you envied her, you are happy she died.”



With calm composure, pastor Kingsley said, “Why would I be happy? If a woman I have not married dies, will I gain a car or house? I have my own house at Hill Top in Kumasi. That place is just like East Legon, where wealthy people reside.



"It is the most expensive place in Kumasi. I bought a house, demolished it, and built a new one. In such a place, only wise people stay. It’s not true I dated her [Dr. Grace Boau] because of her wealth.”



About Dr. Grace Boadu’s death



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. She, however, died the next day.



Reports were rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom, which raised eyebrows in the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



Meanwhile, the family has yet to officially announce the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Funeral held



The funeral of Dr. Grace Boadu was held on March 9, 2024.



Family, friends and sympathizers gathered at the deceased’s hometown, Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region, to bid her farewell and show their last respect.



Some of the high-profile personalities who were spotted at the funeral included the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency and also the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye; the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu; renowned actress, Naana Hayford; musician, Akosua Agyapong and others.



The mother of Dr. Grace Boadu shed uncontrollable tears in a video that went viral on social media.



