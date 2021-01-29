Entertainment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

When my prayers are unanswered, I know God has gone to Japan – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has clearly painted the picture of his solid relationship with God as he states that his trust in God’s power to answer his prayers is unshaken.



According to him, he believes God works through people we may not even regard, to answer our prayers.



Speaking to YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, he shared: “People are only watching the material things but they do not watch the inward things. When God is talking to me, I feel it. So, constantly I have been closer to God from birth. When I tell God something and he doesn’t do it then it means he is not around. He has gone to Japan. So I understand. I give myself three months he will come back”.



The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker observed that those who profess to be called by God usually do things to please humans for acceptance while those who are really closer to God are not seen.



He shared an experience he had with a mad man on the streets of Adabraka. According to him, this mad man approached him to encourage him. “Shatta, we are behind you. Don’t worry”, he recalled the man’s words.



“We see mad men on the streets but most of them are angels. We just don’t know. If a mad man can say ‘we dey your back’ then it should tell you that people sometimes discriminate when they refuse to go closer to them”, he added.



Shatta Wale has often professed his love for God publicly. For example, after he was released from police custody following the scuffle he had with dancehall artiste Stonebwoy at the 2019 VGMA Awards night, the musician released a single titled “God is Alive”.