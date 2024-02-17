When did you become a star? - Film director fights LilWin for 'defaming' Martha Ankomah

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Popular film director, Sammy Rasta has launched a scathing attack on actor Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as LilWin, for making what he described as despicable comments about actress Martha Ankomah.



He argued that Martha Ankomah did nothing wrong in rejecting a proposal to act in Kumawood because she had to make the right decision to protect her reputation.



Sammy Rasta chided LilWin for what he said were uncouth comments, stating that LilWin is nowhere close to Martha Ankomah when it comes to the movie industry, stressing that he should learn to respect others.



“Martha has not done anything wrong, it's her choice. Kwadwo Nkansah, Martha Ankomah is your senior in the industry. When I started shooting movies in Kumasi with Martha Ankomah, LilWin was nobody by then. So you cannot call her all kinds of names.



“When did you become a star? Do you know the amount of money GTP pays her? He should apologize to Martha Ankomah and all actresses,” Sammy fumed while speaking on Power FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow actor, LilWin.



According to the actress, LilWin without provocation on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against her for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.



Martha Ankomah argued that the statements by the actor among other things were lies published with malicious intent. She said it has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



While demanding the court to find LilWin guilty of defamation against her person and character, Martha Ankomah through her lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange of Ankoma-Sey, Apatu Plange & Partners, made six demands:



a. Damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant.



b. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintift.



c. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.



d. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.



e. Injunction restraining the Defendant from further publishing and causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of Plaintiff.



f. Legal Costs.



What LilWin said about Martha Ankomah



LilWin in a video that went viral slammed Martha Ankomah for declining a movie role. According to him, the actress made unfortunate comments about the Kumasi movie industry before she rejected the role.



Among others, he said “Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?



"I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?"



