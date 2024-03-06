'When Opambour curses you, nobody can reverse it' - Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Ghanaian spiritualist, Ajagurajah has waded into the Opambour-Bernice Asare issue.



Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as the Ajagurajah has thrown his support for the leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, saying that curses were the only way for one to prove their innocence those days.



Speaking in a viral self-recorded video, Ajaguajah claimed both the youth and the elderly did not believe in curses those days, but they did work.



According to him in the video, Opambour cursed Bernice Asare and her generation in 2020, but the curse still worked in 2024, which means, irrespective of how long it took, curses do work.



“God should kill you for your stupidity that curses do not work. Have you seen what Opambour’s curse has done to that sister? He cursed her in 2020, 4 years later, the curses are working. I have already told you that when Opambour curses you, nobody can reverse it.



“Do you think when someone curses you, it works today? I told you that when Opambour curses you, it works. Today, Opambour has admitted that his curse killed the woman’s child,” Ajagurajah said.



Meanwhile, a woman, identified as Mercy, has accused the man of God of molesting her when she decided to visit his church for spiritual support.



The woman, in a video flying across social media pages, claimed she was instructed by the man of God to remove her trousers, knowing very well that the woman had no underwear.



Mercy, who had claimed to be frightened by the actions of the man of God, had no choice but to succumb to his demands.



Opambour, in reaction to the viral video, claimed there was no iota of truth in what Mercy had said, describing the incident as a plot to mar his hard-earned reputation.



Just like he had done to Kumawood actress Bernice Asare, Opambour rained curses on Mercy and any man who will marry her.



“Life, death, destruction, glory, blessing and money, all these come from you, God. Anyone who wants to kill me, let that person die before me.



“I have sacrificed my body to you God. Anyone that I have bought food and clothes for before who sits on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok to speak against me if she is a woman who has not given birth before, I put my hands on her womb and curse her.



“May she never give birth. I curse her life. Any man who marries her, the same curse should go to him,” he could be heard saying in the video.



