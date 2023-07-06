When Jesus calls you, you must heed and answer - Eugy on baptism

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Ghanaian British secular artiste, Eugy, has surprised his fans with him getting baptised and hinting at leaving his life of luxury and music.



In a video shared on Instagram in which he documented his baptism, the artiste expressed his gratitude to the Lord and reflected on the transformative journey that led him to this moment.



"If someone asked me at the beginning of 2023 what my year would look like I don’t think this is what I would’ve said. That’s how powerful the Lord is. When Jesus calls you there’s nothing you can do about it. You must heed and answer," Eugy wrote in the post.



The ‘Dance for Me’ artiste humbly admitted that, despite knowing that God loved him, he had relied on his strength and made choices that weren't aligned with righteous living.



He said, "I’ve always said that I know God loves me but I’ve also always tried to manoeuvre using my own might & strength and let’s be honest I wasn’t living righteously - but there comes a point when you realize you must submit to the almighty father and allow his will to be done."



Acknowledging his imperfections, Eugy made a solemn vow to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart, relying on God's grace.



The ‘My Touch’ artiste also stated, "I’m not perfect. Neither am I better than anyone else but by God's grace I vow to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart."



Eugy shared the details of his baptism, expressing gratitude for his father, Pastor Joe, and his uncle, Pastor Joshua, who was present during the significant event.



He said, "I got baptized last Sunday and I was blessed enough to have my Dad, Pastor Joe (white t-shirt) and Uncle, Pastor Joshua (Grey t-shirt) usher me into this new life."



In conclusion, Eugy gave all the praise to God and expressed his excitement for the future. He said, "I give God all the praise. Looking forward to what the future holds."



Eugy, the Ghanaian British artiste, has made a significant impact on the music industry with his versatile style and a string of popular songs.



Known for his infectious melodies and captivating performances, Eugy rose to prominence with his breakout hit "Dance for Me."



Blending Afrobeats, dancehall, and hip-hop, he has consistently delivered catchy tracks like ‘Body,’ ‘Tick Tock,’ ‘My Touch’ ’and ‘LoLo.’



With his unique sound and international appeal, Eugy continued to leave a lasting impression on listeners worldwide but as he converted to Christianity many fans are wondering what is next.





