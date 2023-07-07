'When Jesus calls you, there’s nothing you can do about it' - Eugy repents

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Afropop star Eugy, sometimes called Eugy Official, has revealed he has made a U-turn spiritually.



On his Instagram (IG), on July 5, 2023, he indicated that his decision to "heed" and "answer" the call of Jesus Christ and "submit to the Almighty Father" was totally unplanned. In his view, for it to happen, regardless, pieces of evidence "how powerful the Lord is."



Born Eugene Entsir, the Ghanaian-British singer-songwriter and rapper admitted to living "unrighteously" but "by God's grace" vowed, "to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart".



According to the social media post which had a video attached to it, he was baptised on Sunday, July 2.



The Christian ritual was carried out by his father and uncle who are part of the clergy in the United Kingdom where he lives and works.



"If someone asked me at the beginning of 2023 what my year would look like I don’t think this is what I would’ve said. That’s how powerful the Lord is.



"When Jesus calls you there’s nothing you can do about it. You must heed and answer.



"I’ve always said that I know God loves me but I’ve also always tried to manoeuvre using my own might & strength and let’s be honest I wasn’t living righteously - but there comes a point when you realise you must submit to the almighty father and allow his will to be done.



"I’m not perfect. Neither am I better than anyone else but by God's grace I vow to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart.



"I got baptised last Sunday and I was blessed enough to have my Dad, Pastor Joe (white t-shirt) and Uncle, Pastor Joshua (Grey t-shirt) usher me into this new life.



"I give God all the praise. Looking forward to what the future holds," he wrote on IG.



In the background of the video, Todd Dulaney's Victory Belongs To Jesus played.



Celebrities who cheered him on in the comments, mostly with heart emojis, include Quamina MP, Juls, Maleek Berry, Nonso Amadi, Dancegod Lloyd, Teni and Adesope Olajide.



Ric Hassani responded with the words: "This is so fantastic, I am so proud of you brother, so proud. This is amazing. Congratulations. Welcome! [love and heart emojis]."



In 2016, Eugy scored an international smash hit with Dance for Me featuring Mr Eazi. Multiple hits have followed that success.



